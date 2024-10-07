Sega and Creative Assembly are making Alien Isolation 2 over a decade after the original
It’s been a long old time since the first Alien Isolation launched, but Sega and Creative Assembly are finally working on Alien Isolation 2. Isolation’s creative director, Al Hope, announced the project on Twitter in a lengthy post, though said little about what to expect from the Alien Isolation sequel – or when to expect it.
When we started developing Alien Isolation, we had one guiding principle,” Hope said in the statement. “[We wanted] to create a truly authentic experience that went back to the roots of the Alien franchise – a new story capturing the atmosphere and terror of the original 1979 movie masterpiece.”
“On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know we’ve heard your distress calls loud and clear. Today, I’m delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we’re ready. Once again, thank you.”
Not much to go off of, but after a decade of silence, it’s welcome news indeed.
The first Alien Isolation followed Amanda Ripley as she explored an abandoned space station, uncovering secrets, navigating dangers, and fending off hostile humans and robots. Your other goal is staying safe from the giant Xenomorph stalking through the station. It’s very Resident Evil 2 and Mr X, but even more disconcerting, as the Xenomorph is intelligent and tracks Amanda’s sounds and motion with frightening accuracy.
Alien Isolation received mostly positive reviews at launch. Critics disliked the lack of character development and rather dreadful pacing, but since then, the general consensus is that it’s one of the best horror games around, assuming you have the patience for it.