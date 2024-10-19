Amazon’s God of War series is still a long way off, as production reboots under new executive producers
It looks like we’ll have to wait a lot longer for Amazon’s God of War series than we first thought, as Sony and MGM part ways with the project’s producers over creative differences. What those differences are remains uncertain, as Deadline reports that Sony and Amazon MGM both praised the most recent script, before scrapping it and moving on to something else.
The reboot, nearly two years after Amazon first announced the project, follows three of the God of War series’ executive producers’ decision to leave the project: Rafe Judkins, who’s also the Wheel of Time showrunner; Mark Fergus; and Hawke Ostby. Sony and Amazon MGM will hire a new writers room and start from the beginning again, though Deadline says that Judkins remains under contract with Sony to continue focusing on “new development.”
Previously, the plan was for Amazon’s God of War series to follow Sony Santa Monica’s God of War reboot. The warrior Kratos, looking for atonement after a lifetime of bloodshed and chaos, takes his son, whom Kratos barely knows, and embarks on a journey to scatter his wife’s ashes.
The journey turns into a quest that forges a strong bond between father and son, and it ends with the impending threat of Fimbulwinter, the frosty apocalypse of Norse legends. It’s a nice setup for a second season based on God of War: Ragnarok, though whether the series is still following that basic narrative outline, we’ll just have to wait and see.
Meanwhile, Amazon’s string of video game adaptations continues with the upcoming Like A Dragon: Yakuza, based on RGG Studio’s popular series of a similar name, the first half of which airs on October 24, 2024. It follows Amazon’s successful and award-winning adaptation of Bethesda’s Fallout earlier in 2024.