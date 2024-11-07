Amazon’s Mass Effect series gets the green light, with the Fast and Furious 9 writer at the helm
After months of rumors about a possible, Amazon confirmed it is, in fact, working on a Mass Effect TV series, and Fast and Furious 9 writer Daniel Casey is handling the script. The news comes from Variety, three years after Deadline initially reported that Amazon was trying to strike a deal to give Mass Effect the TV treatment.
Casey is known primarily for writing F9: The Fast Saga, which pretty much everyone calls Fast and Furious 9, though he’s also worked on 2006’s The Death of Michael Smith and the 2012 TV series Drone. Variety said the Mass Effect TV series’ executive producers include Karim Zreik (National Treasure, Daredevil), who will produce the series for Cedar Tree Productions; Ari Arad of Arad Productions; and BioWare’s Mass Effect project director Michale Gamble.
Arad is also working with Nintendo and Sony on a live-action Legend of Zelda movie, which has the vague release date of sometime this decade. Gamble is heavily involved in Mass Effect 5 and recently reassured fans that the upcoming RPG will ditch Andromeda’s lighthearted tone in favor of the original trilogy’s more serious approach to storytelling.
Variety’s sources had nothing to say about the Mass Effect TV series’ plot. Amazon’s approach to video game adaptations so far avoids direct retellings of source material. The Fallout show bridged past and present in Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic world and delved into personal stories and high politics alike, while Like A Dragon: Yakuza completely reimagines RGG Studio’s first and worst Yakuza game. Amazon also greenlit a God of War series, and while work on it has reportedly started over following differences in creative opinion, the original script stuck closer to Sony Santa Monica’s modern God of War games.
Since production on Amazon’s Mass Effect series reportedly only just began, there’s no word yet on when the first season might air.