Amazon Studios boss won’t rule out a potential Embracer acquisition
It’s been quiet around Embracer Group recently – a period of rest the Swedish media giant was in dire need of, given the turbulent times behind it that led to the company splitting up into three different entities and selling off chunks of the business such as Saber Interactive and Gearbox.
An interview with Amazon MGM Studios boss Jennifer Salke published by Variety may bring the Swedish company back into the spotlight, however, as it fuels some light speculation around a potential acquisition.
Asked if there could be a situation in which Amazon takes over Embracer, Salke said: “We’re always talking about those opportunities but I don’t have anything to share [right now].”
Though that’s certainly not a confirmation of anything, it's not exactly a strong or definitive ‘No’ either. While Embracer went through a radical trim over the last one-and-a-half years, it does have pieces to offer that could prove attractive to Amazon – first and foremost its treasure trove of IP, such as The Lord of the Rings and Tomb Raider.
Amazon is currently cooperating with Embracer on media set in both of these IPs, such as a The Lord of the Rings MMO and a Tomb Raider show, so it’s not like it would gain access to something it’s outright blocked from right now – it would save some costs on licensing in the long run and could bring in additional revenue from that business as well.
Crucially, Embracer’s split means that a potential buyer could pick up the choicest bit of meat – the company under the working title ‘Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends’ – without much ballast.
Does that mean it’s likely to happen? No – at least not right now. But if management admits to talking about certain things in public, it’s certainly not off the table.