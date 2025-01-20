Video Games

Amplitude will announce its next game this week: Amplified 25 start times and streams

It will be the first title after regaining independence

Marco Wutz

French developer Amplitude is set to reveal its next game on January 23, 2025, during its yearly Amplified showcase. It will be the studio’s first release since departing from SEGA late in 2024. Across 2024, the developer was looking for playtesters to try a brand-new turn-based strategy game, which is likely the title that will be revealed later this week.

Table of Contents

  1. Amplified 25: start times
  2. Amplified 25: stream
  3. Amplified 25: what else to expect

Known for strategy titles like Endless Space, Endless Legend, and Humankind, Amplitude’s recent foray into co-op games – Endless Dungeon – did not go very well. Together with the independence from SEGA, this certainly creates pressure on the upcoming title.

Find the Amplified 25 start times below to catch the reveal live.

Amplified 25: start times

Amplified 25 will take place across two days. Day 1 begins on January 23, 2025, at 7pm CET, while Day 2 kicks off on January 24, 2025, at 5pm CET.

Crucially, the reveal of Amplitude’s upcoming game is set to happen on Day 1 shortly after the broadcast begins – 7:30pm CET, according to the schedule. 

Find out below what that means for your timezone:

  • January 23, 10:30am PST
  • January 23, 12:30pm CST (Central)
  • January 23, 1:30pm EST
  • January 23, 3:30pm BRT
  • January 23, 6:30pm GMT
  • January 23, 7:30pm CET
  • January 24, 12am IST
  • January 24, 2:30am CST (China)
  • January 24, 3:30am KST/JST
  • January 24, 5:30am AEDT
  • January 24, 7:30am NZDT

Amplified 25: stream

Amplified 25 will be broadcast live on Amplitude Studios’ Twitch channel.

Amplified 25: what else to expect

Aside from revealing its new game, Amplitude is set to give a status report on how things are going since it regained its independence as well as lay out its future vision.

Additional reveals include an artbook for Endless Legend, a novel called Shadow of the Endless by Steve Gaskell and Jeff Spock, as well as a brand-new update for Humankind. All of this takes place on Day 1 of the event, which is reserved for official business.

Day 2 of Amplified features lots of community-centered segments, such as mod spotlights and looks behind the scenes of the insiders program Amplitude is working with.

