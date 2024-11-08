Video Games

Amplitude Studios parts ways with SEGA and returns to being independent

Amplitude is following Relic's footsteps

Marco Wutz

Amplitude Studios

French developer Amplitude Studios, known for its turn-based strategy games such as Endless Legend, Endless Space, and Humankind, announced that it parted ways with its previous owner, SEGA, and returned to independence.

“Amplitude is now owned by members of the internal team, meaning that the future of our studio and games is staying in the hands of those who know them best,” a statement by the developer says. “Being part of the SEGA family and working with their team for the past eight years has been an incredible journey. We’ve learned so much, have grown in ways we never could have imagined and have made great friends along the way. As our paths now head in different directions, we’re parting ways on the best of terms and we’ll continue to cheer them on as they take on new and exciting things in the future.”

“By returning to our indie roots we’re getting back to the heart of what drives us: creativity, innovation, and close-knit collaboration with our community,” the statement goes on. “These values have shaped who we are from the beginning, and will lead the way forward in this exciting next chapter.”

Founded in 2011 by former Ubisoft employees, Amplitude was acquired by SEGA in 2016 and became part of SEGA Europe. Its most recent releases – Humankind and Endless Dungeon – fell short of being very successful, however, contributing to SEGA Europe’s struggles alongside setbacks caused by Relic Entertainment and Creative Assembly. At the beginning of the year, key leadership changes were made at SEGA Europe, such as the return of Jurgen Post and the appointment of Shuji Utsumi to the role of CEO.

Relic Entertainment went the way of independence in March 2024 and Amplitude Studios has now followed the same path, while Creative Assembly looks to be remaining with SEGA, which told the British developer to refocus on its successful Total War series to turn things around.

Amplitude appears to be working on a new turn-based 4X strategy game, searching for testers earlier this year. We don’t know what this game will be called, but it’ll likely be the first title the once-more independent studio will release after the split from SEGA.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News