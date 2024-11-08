Amplitude Studios parts ways with SEGA and returns to being independent
French developer Amplitude Studios, known for its turn-based strategy games such as Endless Legend, Endless Space, and Humankind, announced that it parted ways with its previous owner, SEGA, and returned to independence.
“Amplitude is now owned by members of the internal team, meaning that the future of our studio and games is staying in the hands of those who know them best,” a statement by the developer says. “Being part of the SEGA family and working with their team for the past eight years has been an incredible journey. We’ve learned so much, have grown in ways we never could have imagined and have made great friends along the way. As our paths now head in different directions, we’re parting ways on the best of terms and we’ll continue to cheer them on as they take on new and exciting things in the future.”
“By returning to our indie roots we’re getting back to the heart of what drives us: creativity, innovation, and close-knit collaboration with our community,” the statement goes on. “These values have shaped who we are from the beginning, and will lead the way forward in this exciting next chapter.”
Founded in 2011 by former Ubisoft employees, Amplitude was acquired by SEGA in 2016 and became part of SEGA Europe. Its most recent releases – Humankind and Endless Dungeon – fell short of being very successful, however, contributing to SEGA Europe’s struggles alongside setbacks caused by Relic Entertainment and Creative Assembly. At the beginning of the year, key leadership changes were made at SEGA Europe, such as the return of Jurgen Post and the appointment of Shuji Utsumi to the role of CEO.
Relic Entertainment went the way of independence in March 2024 and Amplitude Studios has now followed the same path, while Creative Assembly looks to be remaining with SEGA, which told the British developer to refocus on its successful Total War series to turn things around.
Amplitude appears to be working on a new turn-based 4X strategy game, searching for testers earlier this year. We don’t know what this game will be called, but it’ll likely be the first title the once-more independent studio will release after the split from SEGA.