Analogue's FPGA N64 console is so popular that fans DDOS’d the website
Analogue announced an FPGA N64 console capable of recreating an authentic retro experience, and fans loved it so much they accidentally DDOS’d the website. The prospect of genuine CRT reproductions is, admittedly, hard to resist.
- Read more: The 20 best N64 games ever
If none of those words mean anything to you, the gist is that the Analogue N64 combines modern convenience, such as wireless internet, with hardware that’s as close as you can get to the original N64 without actually using an N64. Since it reads N64 cartridges and doesn’t use emulation, the Analogue N64 avoids common emulation problems, including visual glitches, input lag, and audio issues. It’s a pretty big deal, even more so considering some of the other features packed in.
The Analogue N64 has original controller ports, supports wireless controllers, comes with USB charging ports and an SD card slot, and it even supports 4K upscaling. You can play all of the N64’s multiplayer games with friends, and there’s a separate controller designed in partnership with 8bitdo that captures the feel of the original N64 controller without the hassle of holding it. The system even has the N64 expansion pack built in, and it offers visual modes that include “meticulously reproduced” CRT recreations that imitate how the N64 would have looked on a 1990s TV.
This is the same company behind the Analogue Pocket, the little game machine that authentically recreates retro handheld games as well.
- Read more: Best old games you can play right now
It’s little wonder, then, that interest reached was so high that the number of people trying to access the site actually shut it down briefly. DDOS attacks – distributed denial of service – usually happen when bots flood a site with requests, but it was entirely human this time. The site is back now and seems stable, so if you’re keen on putting a pre-order in, you should be able to without issue. You can order the Analogue N64 in black or white, and it’ll cost you $249.99. The 8bitdo controller is separate and is going for $39.99.