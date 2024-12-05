Ananta gets new trailer featuring toilets walking through its urban open world
Ananta, the recently renamed Project Mugen, got a brand-new trailer containing a mix of footage sourced from cutscenes and gameplay, including what appear to be ultimate animations.
Developer Naked Rain has also opened pre-registrations for the game on its official website, so it looks like the pre-release marketing campaign is finally getting into swing – good news for fans of the genre who were taken by what was shown from Ananta so far.
It appears that the key art shown at the end of the trailer, which is also used as its thumbnail, is revealing Ananta’s main character in their male and female form, confirming that players will get to make that choice at the beginning of the game.
The urban open-world RPG will allow players to use superhero-like powers to traverse the city – those energy strings used to swing through the air certainly give Spider-Man vibes – and feature a fully-functioning vehicle system. Its world appears to contain “chaotic” forces that sometimes go a bit wild and then need to be reined back in, such as the two-legged walking toilets seen in the trailer, which march along a road like a group of ostriches escaped from a zoo.
While the trailer indicates moments of seriousness, it's certainly quite lighthearted in overall tone.
“Welcome to Nova, the sun-soaked coastal hub that's perfect for ditching winter,” the official description of the setting states. “This city is electric – whether you're street surfing in Paradox Plaza or pulling marathon gaming sessions at Glimmergold, there's never a dull moment. And with humans and Chaos living side by side, you never know what crazy twists your adventure might take! Nova Tourism Board Pro Tip: Run into Chaos gone wild? Report it first, snap selfies later! Have a blast, but stay safe!”
Naked Rain’s upcoming game will likely clash heads with Hotta Studios’ Neverness to Everness, which comes with a similar urban setting and atmosphere – for fans of free-to-play anime RPGs, this showdown should be an intriguing one.