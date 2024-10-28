Nintendo confirms Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete release date for December 2024
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete will be released for iOS and Android on December 3, 2024, Nintendo confirmed. It will cost $9.99 USD in the first two months after launch thanks to a special discount, after which the price will be increased to $19.99 USD – quite the hefty price for the mobile space.
Pocket Camp Complete is a paid offline version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, a free gacha game that will end its service on November 28, 2024. Initially released in 2017, it brought the popular series’ cozy social simulation gameplay to mobile devices.
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete will contain all content from the free game, strip out all microtransactions, and receive one year of support that includes new and free content. Users of the current game can transfer their save file over to the purchased product. You can prepare for this already by linking your Nintendo account to your game save, which will enable you to access it down the line.
Due to Pocket Camp Complete not requiring a constant online connection, some features will be adjusted compared to the original version, such as the ability to meet up with friends. In the paid version, players can scan a friend’s Camper Card, adding them to a list of registered users that can appear at a new location introduced in Pocket Camp Complete, Whistle Pass. Invited friends can appear there to provide souvenirs and support actions.
Players have one month to prepare for Pocket Camp’s end of service – and, potentially, say their farewells to their camp, in case they don’t plan on buying the paid version.