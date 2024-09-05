Balatro, NBA 2K25 join upcoming Apple Arcade games
Apple Arcade’s new games for September 2024 run the gamut from a popular sports game to an excellent strategy game and, to top it off, Balatro at the end of the month. NBA 2K25 is waiting just over the horizon as well, as 2K is bringing the mobile game port to Apple Arcade in October 2024.
First up, and available now, are NFL Retro Bowl 25, the hit tactics game Monster Train, and a VR puzzle game called Puzzle Sculpt. NFL Retro Bowl 25 is an Apple Arcade exclusive, the first licensed NFL game on the platform, and a relaunch of the Apple App store’s popular Retro Bowl. It might have old-fashioned pixel graphics, but Retro Bowl 25 features a modern emphasis on team management, stat cultivation, and even an in-depth contract system.
The popular roguelike poker game Balatro joins the lineup on September 26, 2024. Apple didn’t say whether the new Balatro DLC is coming to the Apple Arcade version, but seeing as the themed deck packs launched simultaneously on every platform, we’d be surprised if the Apple Arcade version lacked it.
Then, on October 3, 2024, 2K is bringing NBA 2K25’s mobile version to Apple Arcade, which goes beyond last year’s MyTeam-specific mode and includes The Greatest and the fully explorable Neighborhood. Also coming in October are Food Truck Pup, which, as the name suggests, lets you run a food stall as a cute and surprisingly adept lil’ doggo, and Furistas Cat Cafe, where you match cats to their perfect owners and manage a charming little store.
Apple Arcade is exclusive to Apple devices, including iPads, iPhones, and AppleTV, and you can share a family plan with up to six other people.