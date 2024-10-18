Video Games

Ara: History Untold update 1.1 will add Canada, new amenities, and unit upgrades

Oxide Games is coming in with a big patch

Update 1.1 for Ara: History Untold, Oxide Games and Microsoft’s turn-based 4X strategy game, is set to be a substantial one and will bring lots of free content to players.

Canada will join the roster of Ara: History Untold civilizations led by John A. Macdonald, the first prime minister in the country’s history. He comes with the Disciplined and Pacifist traits as well as the Woodsman ability for additional timber production.

Over a dozen new amenities will be available after the upcoming update as well, though there are no details on which goods exactly we can expect.

Another big addition will be the ability to upgrade military units in Ara: History Untold. Currently, players have to disband their outdated armies or send them out to die in order to replace them with more modern troops. In the future, such hassle will no longer be necessary.

Economy management will be made simpler as well thanks to the National Economy Screen, which lets you manage all of your production facilities at once from a single screen, which will hopefully reduce the micromanagement needed to run an efficient economy.

Changes to the battle viewer and the introduction of an advisor system will provide players with more information about the game in the future, helping with onboarding.

As a final piece of content for this update, Oxide Games plans on adding an Earth map to play on, giving those users who want to tell their own version of the history of our planet the perfect sandbox to play in.

Under the hood, Ara: History Untold will begin supporting mods with update 1.1, which will be the first of four phases to enable full mod support. After update 1.1, players can mod files and begin using these in their game. In the following phases, Oxide will assist the community with mod management, sharing, and improved mod integration.

Future updates will include “diplomacy improvements, a map editor, naval supremacy, supply lines, and even trade routes,” according to the developer.

