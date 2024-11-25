Riot already has three more League of Legends shows in production following Arcane
Arcane may be all wrapped up with its main story getting an ending in Season 2 of the League of Legends show, but showrunner Christian Linke won’t be out of a job any time soon: Riot Games already has three additional TV series based on its Runeterra IP in production.
Speaking to Necrit94, a Twitch streamer specializing in League of Legends, Linke said that Riot is “far from done” and specified that the League of Legends “cinematic universe” would head to the regions of Noxus, Ionia, and Demacia next.
Although he didn’t clarify which one would come first, Linke revealed that the next show has been “in development for about a year” at this point.
Although the shows will pick up threads from Arcane where appropriate, they are intended to tell new stories, the executive producer said.
Noxus, for example, already has some connections with characters that appeared in Arcane, so they’d be natural transition points for viewers. A mighty empire with a terrifying reputation, Noxus is a brutal and expansionist power – a threat to anyone around it. At the same time, its society is meritocratic and inclusive, allowing anyone with the necessary talent and grit to rise high. That’s in theory, at least – an old aristocracy continues to wield its influence in the country, and not for the better most of the time.
Ionia is one of Noxus’ victims. An island nation scattered across countless archipelagos, Ionia is a land full of magic and spiritualism, as well as home to figures like Ahri, Akali, and Irelia. Though Noxus’ invasion was repelled at great cost, it shattered the harmony that once characterised this land – the unprovoked attack led to different reactions among different groups. Some want to use Ionia’s powerful magic for revenge, while others seek a return to the good days of isolationism – it certainly is a good setting for some more spiritual or philosophical stories.
Demacia, finally, has basically been Runeterra’s goody-two-shoes kingdom embodying honor, duty, and justice for many centuries. However, a succession crisis appears to be threatening its stability at this point in history with the noble families refusing to crown the dead king’s heir. On top of this comes a surging feeling of paranoia in regards to anyone from the outside world, leading to many of Demacia’s allies looking elsewhere for cooperation. Ripe with political intrigue and fundamental questions around whether a society can adapt to quickly changing circumstances, Demacia is arable ground for storytellers.
Arcane certainly set the bar pretty high, but Riot Games has plenty of interesting premises to spare.