Gryphline details what’s new in the next Arknights: Endfield beta – and it’s a ton

The developers have certainly not been idle

Gryphline

Players can currently sign-up to the Arknights: Endfield beta test that will most likely take place in early 2025 and Gryphline has revealed additional information on the build that’ll be in the spotlight. According to the developer, players will have access to 15 playable characters, which includes a number of units from previous tests that have gone through significant changes – some even got entirely new models and animations.

Impactful adjustments have been made to the combat system as well to implement the feedback from earlier tests – among these are the introduction of combo skills involving several characters and a dodge mechanic. Naturally, a big balance pass was made between tests, leading to many skills having different effects and even other execution methods than before. Consumable use in combat has been updated and more depth has been added to character progression. All in all, it seems like characters and battles will be quite different to previous gameplay tests, so the devs are not shy to make big changes at this point in development.

Remember, Arknights: Endfield got permission to launch from the Chinese authorities in October 2024, meaning it’ll have to be released before October 2025, if it doesn’t want to go through that bureaucratic process again.

Additional changes have been made to the other big aspect of Endfield – the base-building. More detailed tutorials will be available in the beta to familiarize players with the feature, as will new defensive structures to support base defense and offensive operations. The upcoming test will feature expanded construction areas so that players can widen their factory operations.

In the grand scheme of things, the main story has been reworked a bit, additional maps have been added, and brand-new puzzle and dungeon content will be available.

Arknights: Endfield is being developed for PC, iOS, Android, and PS5. The upcoming playtest will take place on PC.

