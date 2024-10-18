Arma 4 is in development and targets a release in 2027
Bohemia Interactive has announced that Arma 4 is currently in development at the studio and will hopefully launch at some point in 2027. This early announcement of the title came at the end of a concert the company held to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
You can listen to the almost two hours of musical performances for free on YouTube:
The Czech developer’s military sim series began in 2006 with Arma: Armed Assault, but one of the biggest milestones for the franchise was 2009’s Arma 2 – thanks to its modding community. The Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead was the basis for zombie survival mod DayZ, which blew up in popularity, led to an abundance of sales for Arma, and single-handedly caused an explosion of similar zombie survival games to follow after it.
Not only that, but DayZ then led to the battle royale genre’s rise thanks to a sub mod created by a user calling himself PlayerUnknown – that’s right, this is the origin of genre titan PUBG, one of the best battle royale games to this day. In a way, Arma 2 and its Operation Arrowhead expansion are two of the most influential games of all time thanks to their offspring – similar to WarCraft 3, which led to the rise of MOBAs.
In general, though, Arma is known as a shooter game for those players who enjoy realism above all else – this is the bread and butter of the series and the way it differentiates itself from popular franchises such as Call of Duty and Battlefield, which don’t really care about realism.
Bohemia’s latest Arma entry, Reforger, served as a testbed for the company’s new engine that’ll be used for the development of Arma 4, so the studio has been planning this sequel for a while – and the early announcement is likely part of a recruitment drive to get the necessary personnel to realize the project.
It’ll be a long time until we’ll see or hear anything more concrete about Arma 4, but until then players can enjoy all of its predecessors the same as before.