Assassin’s Creed Shadows will make canon dialog choices for you, if you wish

Developers say that the story length is comparable to Valhalla

Marco Wutz

Ubisoft

Ubisoft held a little AMA over on the Assassin’s Creed Subreddit, during which four developers working on Assassin’s Creed Shadows responded to questions from the community. This has yielded some very interesting points, such as the upcoming game’s “canon mode” – basically, Assassin’s Creed Shadow can be played without having to make any dialog choices. 

If you’re playing with “canon mode” being active, the game will automatically lock in the “true” options whenever you’re presented with a choice. The developers stated that the main story won’t feature a widely branching narrative like in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – things will be more focused in Shadows, with choices mattering more for romancing and recruiting allies.

“Choices come more into play when recruiting allies and romance some of the characters. Since the fan base is divided on branching dialogues, we have incorporated an option called Canon Mode which allows you to play the game with choices already made for you, to give you a choice free experience. Hope this makes it fun for everyone,” one developer wrote.

No matter which choices you make throughout the game, you will always arrive at the same canon ending – though there are several unique paths to get there. 

The overall length of the main story will be comparable to Odyssey, Origins, and Valhalla, the devs stated, while they estimate the explorable area of the map to be more in line with Origins.

Shadows will feature a faction system to simulate the ongoing civil strife in Japan at the time of the game – there will be large battles, camps of soldiers, and dynamic skirmishes. These will see some factions gain power and others lose it, influencing the quality of the loot you can get from them and how difficult it is to obtain it.

Quests related to the main story are embedded into this flowing world and can be tackled in a non-linear manner. “Most of the Main targets questlines can be tackled through exploration and are not in a predetermined order (although the gameflow does suggest an optimal path through exploration and progression),” one developer explained. “However, each target has a coherent story with a bottleneck section that can introduce more linear and cinematic narrative sections. The particularity is that we leave open many sections to be played with Naoe or Yasuke which can impact the way some of the questlines evolve.”

Ubisoft also revealed the Assassin’s Creed Shadows enemy and weapon types recently.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

