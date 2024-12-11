Video Games

Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ enemies will trigger old traumas for Total War players

Remember the nigh invincible stacks of Yari Ashigaru you would have to overcome in Total War: Shogun 2 to unify Japan? When you close your eyes, can you still see your brave generals ride into the fray only to be impaled by some hat-wearing peasant carrying a spear? Well, you better stay away from Assassin’s Creed Shadows, then, because the Ashigaru return.

Ubisoft has provided an overview of the weapons and enemies we can expect to see in the new Assassin’s Creed game that’s due to come out in February 2025 and Ashigaru Soldiers rank as one of the enemy types players will have to confront. It appears, however, as if Ubisoft isn’t quite aware of the terror that Ashigaru can unleash, describing them as “the conscripts and volunteers forming the bulk of any clan's armies” who “carry basic weapons and fight using conventional tactics.” Yes, but they never die, Ubisoft.

Anyway, it appears as if different enemy types react in different ways to the two protagonists of the game. If you’re playing as Naoe, the Ashigaru will be more aggressive towards you. If you’re Yasuke, however, they’ll actually fear you and be hesitant to engage.

Other enemy classes you may encounter on your adventures in Japan are Outlaws, Ronin, Samurai, Samurai Daisho, and Guardians – Daisho and Guardians will be the toughest of the bunch and offer the juiciest loot.

In terms of weapons, Naoe will obviously field lighter armaments than Yasuke. She carries the obligatory Katana for melee combat and stabbing people through walls and has access to the Kusarigama, a ball-and-chain weapon with high range that can be used to keep enemies at a distance – this thing can kill foes as far away as ten meters. Her arsenal is completed by the Tanto and the archetypical hidden blade of the assassins, perfect for quiet and quick kills.

Yasuke brings his own Katana to the field, though one adapted to his bulkier physique. For a bit more range, he has access to the famed Naginata, a bladed polearm that can be whirled around very effectively to keep groups of enemies away from yourself. If you prefer a more brutal style, then the Kanabo might be for you – a spiked, two-handed war club, this thing is slow but very powerful. Yasuke does have some ranged options as well, namely the Yumi Bow with a variety of arrow types and the Teppo Flint Rifle, which is deadly, but slow to reload and very loud.

According to Ubisoft, players earn Mastery Points than can be invested in specific weapon types to unlock additional abilities, so it seems like choosing a certain playstyle early on and sticking to it will pay off.

