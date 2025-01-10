Video Games

Assassin’s Creed Shadows release date delayed for another month

More development time as Ubisoft weighs sale

Marco Wutz

Ubisoft

Ubisoft announced that the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be delayed yet again, being moved to March 20, 2025 – that’s a month after the previously targeted date.

“Additionally, as part of the renewed focus on gameplay quality and engaging Day-1 experiences, it has been decided to provide an additional month of development to Assassin’s Creed Shadows,” Ubisoft reasoned in its official statement on the matter. “This additional time will allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months and help create the best conditions for launch by continuing to engage closely with the increasingly positive Assassin’s Creed community.”

The next iteration of Ubisoft’s successful series was originally set to be out in November 2024, but the lukewarm commercial performance of Star Wars Outlaws forced the company to delay the game into February 2025 to address potential issues. Ubisoft is under intense pressure at the moment and expected Assassin’s Creed Shadows to give it a record quarter in its latest financial report – anything less would heighten the crisis the company is already facing.

Outlaws once again disappointed with low holiday sales, according to Ubisoft’s statement, and the shutdown of XDefiant closed another revenue source.

“We are all behind our teams’ efforts to create the most ambitious Assassin’s Creed opus of the franchise and made the decision to provide an extra month of development to Shadows in order to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months that will enable us to fully deliver on the potential of the game and finish the year on a strong note,” CEO Yves Guillemot commented.

In addition to providing for more development time, moving the release date will get Shadows out of an already busy month for releases, which isn’t the worst idea in a time in which many people have to limit their spending on games.

Ubisoft weighing potential sale

The statement on Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ delay also addressed the ongoing rumors around a potential sale of the company to private investors to take it off the stock market.

Ubisoft “has appointed leading advisors to review and pursue various transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders” and “will inform the market in accordance with applicable regulations if and once a transaction materializes,” the press release stated, confirming that it is indeed looking for a potential buyer.

Guillemot reported good progress on Ubisoft’s cost-cutting strategy and stated that he’s “confident that this will position Ubisoft for a stronger future.”

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News