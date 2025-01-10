Assassin’s Creed Shadows release date delayed for another month
Ubisoft announced that the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be delayed yet again, being moved to March 20, 2025 – that’s a month after the previously targeted date.
“Additionally, as part of the renewed focus on gameplay quality and engaging Day-1 experiences, it has been decided to provide an additional month of development to Assassin’s Creed Shadows,” Ubisoft reasoned in its official statement on the matter. “This additional time will allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months and help create the best conditions for launch by continuing to engage closely with the increasingly positive Assassin’s Creed community.”
The next iteration of Ubisoft’s successful series was originally set to be out in November 2024, but the lukewarm commercial performance of Star Wars Outlaws forced the company to delay the game into February 2025 to address potential issues. Ubisoft is under intense pressure at the moment and expected Assassin’s Creed Shadows to give it a record quarter in its latest financial report – anything less would heighten the crisis the company is already facing.
Outlaws once again disappointed with low holiday sales, according to Ubisoft’s statement, and the shutdown of XDefiant closed another revenue source.
“We are all behind our teams’ efforts to create the most ambitious Assassin’s Creed opus of the franchise and made the decision to provide an extra month of development to Shadows in order to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months that will enable us to fully deliver on the potential of the game and finish the year on a strong note,” CEO Yves Guillemot commented.
In addition to providing for more development time, moving the release date will get Shadows out of an already busy month for releases, which isn’t the worst idea in a time in which many people have to limit their spending on games.
Ubisoft weighing potential sale
The statement on Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ delay also addressed the ongoing rumors around a potential sale of the company to private investors to take it off the stock market.
Ubisoft “has appointed leading advisors to review and pursue various transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders” and “will inform the market in accordance with applicable regulations if and once a transaction materializes,” the press release stated, confirming that it is indeed looking for a potential buyer.
Guillemot reported good progress on Ubisoft’s cost-cutting strategy and stated that he’s “confident that this will position Ubisoft for a stronger future.”