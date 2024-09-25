Assassin’s Creed Shadows release delayed to 2025
Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the long-awaited next iteration of the series, will not be released on November 12, 2024, as previously planned. Instead, the launch has been delayed to February 14, 2025.
Ubisoft is also changing its early unlock model for the game, for which there will no longer by any sort of early access phase, according to a press release: "We are departing from the traditional Season Pass model. All players will be able to enjoy the game at the same time on February 14 and those who preorder the game will be granted the first expansion for free." The game will also come to Steam immediately, instead of being exclusive to Ubisoft's PC ecosystem.
Speculation around a potential delay of the title had intensified over the last couple of days due to Ubisoft axing its planned presentation at Tokyo Game Show 2024 shortly before the event. Press events set to take place in the coming days and featuring the game have been canceled as well.
The French developer and publisher saw its share prices plummet after the lacking commercial performance of Star Wars Outlaws, the open-world RPG developed by Ubisoft Massive. Internal critics further exacerbated the issue by publicly calling for leadership changes.
A successful launch of Assassin’s Creed Shadow could ease this pressure on the company and delaying the title to make absolutely sure that it’s well polished at release is one way of raising its chances to impress the audience.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ reveal was marred by controversy around the inclusion of Yasuke as one of the protagonists, which prompted Ubisoft Japan to issue an apology and clarify that anything depicted in the series is not supposed to be historically accurate, but mere fiction.
For more information on the upcoming game, check out our interview with Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ associate game director and read our preview from Summer Games Fest 2024.