Assassin’s Creed Syndicate gets 60 fps patch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S
Ubisoft has released an update for Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, which enables the game to run at 60 frames per second on PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X|S. In addition to the improvement of its framerate, the game is now able to be run at a 4K resolution on these consoles – with the exception of the Xbox Series S, which manages a maximum of 1080p.
The Xbox patch is going to be a 31.8 GB download, while the PS5 update is remarkably smaller at a mere 0.75 GB.
Syndicate was released in 2015 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Succeeding 2014’s Unity, which had not been received very well, the game set in Victorian London had an uphill battle to fight – according to Ubisoft itself, the reputation of the series took such a hit due to Unity, that it had a negative impact on Syndicate’s sales.
By November 2017, the game had sold over 5.5 million copies. It’s considered to be one of the better series representatives nowadays, although it continued the trend of making the map ever bigger and filling it with ultimately unengaging side content.
Ubisoft’s next series entry will be Assassin’s Creed Shadows, set in feudal Japan. Although it was supposed to be out this year, Shadows has been delayed to February 2025 to ensure that it’ll have a smooth release. Ubisoft is in a tense economic situation, so there is little room for mistakes.