Free Astro Bot DLC coming in 2024
Team ASOBI and Sony delivered one of the most well-regarded releases of 2024 with Astro Bot, their platformer celebrating all things PlayStation – and the festivities are far from over: Astro Bot game director Nicolas Doucet told the YouTube channel Quest Daily that the developer plans on releasing free DLC for the game later this year.
He said that it won’t be a “huge” update, “but it will be focusing on one of the features that people enjoyed in Astro’s Playroom – that was the speedruns.” This focus will express itself in the form of challenging levels as well as leaderboards, so that players can compare their times with other users.
In addition, Team ASOBI wants to add more VIP bots to the game, “so some characters we didn’t include yet will appear.”
The Astro Bot credits may contains some hints on which characters could appear in bot form, as they mention some IPs that currently don’t have any content in the game – namely Assassin’s Creed, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, Beyond Good & Evil, Rayman, Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade, and Worms.
Doucet added that the team wants to add something “a bit toy-feeling” for all players to enjoy, but noted that the idea may not make the cut for this particular update, since the primary focus is on the “challenging stuff” this time around.
GLHF’s Georgina Young wrote in her Astro Bot review that “Astro Bot has set a new benchmark that all 3D platformers now have to reach,” concurring with the warm critical reception the title is getting.
Make sure to check out all Astro Bot cameos and all lost galaxies in Astro Bot to complete your own collection of bots in the game.