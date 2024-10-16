Players get one free Astro Bot level per week, starting on October 17, 2024
Team Asobi promised to release free Astro Bot DLC in 2024 and the developer is keeping its word. Players can expect to get five additional levels containing ten special bots to rescue.
This additional content will be rolled out on a weekly basis, starting on October 17, 2024, according to the following schedule:
- October 17, 2024: Building Speed
- October 24, 2024: Let it Slide
- October 31, 2024: Spring-loaded Run
- November 7, 2024: Helium Heights
- November 14, 2024: Rising Heat
You can find out when exactly the new content will be live in your timezone below:
- October 17, 2024, 6am PT
- October 17, 2024, 8am CT
- October 17, 2024, 9am ET
- October 17, 2024, 2pm BST
- October 17, 2024, 3pm CEST
- October 17, 2024, 6:30pm IST
- October 17, 2024, 9pm CST
- October 17, 2024, 10pm JST/KST
- October 18, 2024, 12am AEDT
- October 18, 2024, 2am NZDT
Each of the new levels will contain two brand-new bots for you to find, among them being Stellar Blade protagonist Eve and a Helldiver from Arrowhead’s shooter franchise.
Team Asobi studio director Nicolas Doucet teased that more Astro Bot content could be following in the future, writing: “We want to thank you again for all the love and support you have given to Astro Bot, it means the world to us. That’s all we have for today, however watch this space as there may be even more surprises coming soon.”