Free Astro Bot update Winter Wonderland adds a festive new level, but only if you hustle
Team Asobi has another free Astro Bot update in store, and it adds a brand-new, festive level to the hit PS5 game – but you’ll have to hustle if you want to unlock it. The Winder Wonderland update goes live on December 12, 2024, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET for all players, but you can only reach the new level after finishing the entire game.
- Read more: Astro Bot - All bot locations
On the bright side, Astro Bot’s extra-hard challenge levels are outside the main story, so you don’t have to fool with those if you just want to totter around in Astro’s Winter Wonderland.
“This winter update was made with every user in mind, meaning it is a celebration enjoyable for children and adults alike. So, no hair-pulling challenge this time!”Team Asobi’s studio director Nicolas Doucet said in a PlayStation Blog post. “We had a lot of fun making this special present for you all, and we hope you enjoy it very much, too.”
The team wants to keep Winter Wonderland a surprise, but you can expect plenty of winter decorations and special presents dotted about the stage, and, naturally, a handful of new bots to befriend. What these might be is anyone’s guess, though Sony certainly has plenty of franchises and characters left to draw on for Astro Bot cameos.
Doucet said Astro Bot’s Winter Wonderland is the last update from Team Asobi this year, though based on the studio’s previous teases, there may be bigger updates on the horizon in 2025.