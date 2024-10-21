Video Games

Rebellion’s Atomfall gets gameplay trailer showing off post-apocalyptic England

That’s apparently not what it looks like today

Rebellion Developments, the team behind the Sniper Elite series, has shown off a gameplay and world introduction trailer for Atomfall, its post-apocalyptic first-person survival game set in England.

As per the official description of the game, “Atomfall is inspired by the real-life events of the 1957 Windscale disaster and the story picks up five years later in a fictionalized quarantine zone that encompasses rolling countryside, valleys, caves and even a picturesque English village. But this picture-perfect postcard setting is a hostile landscape that hides a dark mystery.”

The Windscale fire is the most serious nuclear accident in the United Kingdom’s history. The UK had built two nuclear reactors at a site in Windscale in its pursuit of nuclear weapons and one of the two towers in which the two reactors were housed caught fire in 1957. The flames raged for three days, spewing radioactive smoke into the air and delivering the fallout across the UK and large parts of Europe.

“To get to the bottom of what happened at Windscale, you will need to navigate military encampments, delve through abandoned bunkers below ground, and risk your life in Pagan ruins,” the description continues. “Your trusty metal detector will also help you uncover a few secrets buried beneath the surface! Central to the dark mystery are the host of eccentric characters and cryptic organizations that inhabit the quarantine zone. These individuals have been cut off from the outside world for years and left to their own devices, so are anything but normal. Your interactions with them are important and will shape your journey. But be careful, they aren’t all friendly and you will need to get to grips with an array of ranged and melee weapons if you are to survive!”

Atomfall is set to be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in March 2025.

For more from the studio, check out our interview with Rebellion co-founder and CEO Jason Kingsley.

