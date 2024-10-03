Saber and Paramount are making an Avatar The Last Airbender RPG set in the Avatar Legends universe
Paramount and Saber Interactive are teaming up to make an Avatar The Last Airbender RPG, set thousands of years before the animated series in the Avatar Legends universe. Avatar Studios, which series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko launched, will also collaborate with Paramount and Saber on the project (thanks, IGN).
This is far from the first Avatar The Last Airbender video game, though it is the first time we’ve seen it venture into RPG territory. Most previous attempts have either been 3D adventure games that tried adapting the animated series, like 2007’s Burning Earth, or have Aang make cameo appearances in fighting games.
“We know loyal fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender have been eager for more stories that bring them into the universe of the show, and through gaming, we’re able to expand the world-building and allow fans to experience the new content in a completely immersive way,” Doug Rosen, Paramount’s senior vice president of games and emerging media, said in a press release. “Saber Interactive has a proven track record in bringing IP-based games to life, and we are excited to co-fund this AAA title alongside them and let fans experience this world first-hand.”
“At Saber, we are all truly fans of the IP we work with,” Saber’s head of IP development and licensing, said. “Our team members are some of the most devoted, passionate creatives out there and it’s an honor to join forces with Avatar Studios and Paramount Games to further expand the Avatar Legends universe in video games. This unique co-fund structure is a result of our ever-expanding collaboration with Paramount, which started over a decade ago with WWZ, and we’re excited for all that’s on the horizon.”
Saber said the Avatar The Last Airbender RPG is still early in production, but the studio shared a few details about what to expect. It stars a new “never-before-seen” Avatar, unsurprising, since this new Avatar game takes place thousands of years before the Nickelodeon show, and you’ll strive to master all four elements, presumably in combat, though I’m hopeful it may play some role in exploration as well.
Combat will feature companions, though it’s unclear whether you can control them, and the story touches on “new and familiar” beats that Saber hopes will please longtime fans.