Goemon spiritual successor Bakeru gets a US release date
Many moons ago, all the way back in 1998, a fantastic little game called Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon was released on the Nintendo 64. It was a glorious little platform-y action game, and part of the Ganbare Goemon series, which had a pretty spotty history with being localized. Last year, a spiritual successor to the game was released in Japan, and now almost a year later, it’s coming to the West.
Earlier today, a Nintendo eShop page appeared in Australia – and later the US – for Bakeru, or as it’s known in Japan, Otogi Katsugeki Mameda no Bakeru: Oracle Saitarou no Sainan!!. We’ll stick to calling it Bakeru. The game was released in Japan on November 30, 2023, but no word had been given on an English release back then, and at the time of writing, it still hasn’t officially been announced outside of Japan.
Bakeru is a spiritual successor to the Goemon series, and has players taking control of Tanuki Clan member Bakeru to stop Oracle Saitaro from taking over Japan. There are over 50 stages in the game, spread throughout 47 prefectures of “Fairy Tale Japan,” which is a blend of modern Japan and old period dramas.
Bakeru can transform into a host of different Japanese heroes, like Kintaro and Momotaro, gaining their skills and abilities to traverse the world and battle enemies. The Western release of the game even adds two new attacks and an additional boss enemy, along with a full English translation, of course.
The game is being published by Spike Chunsoft outside of Japan, and was developed by Good-Feel, the developer of Nintendo games like Kirby’s Epic Yarn, Yoshi’s Woolly World, and most recently Princess Peach: Showtime!. It’s the perfect team to take on the task, too, as the studio was founded by Etsunobu Ebisu, the former producer of the Goemon series.
It was received well when it was released in Japan, with some even calling it one of the best Nintendo Switch games ever made.
Bakeru will be released on the Nintendo Switch in the US on September 3, 2024, and is available to preorder now, with a demo available for those who want to try before they buy. It will cost $39.99, but those who preorder the game will get a 10% discount. The game will also be released on Steam on the same day, but PC users don’t have access to the demo.