Balatro is now available on iOS and Android, so you can never escape it
There is good news for everyone who can’t get enough of Balatro, one of 2024’s greatest indie game hits: The poker-themed roguelike deckbuilder is now available on mobile devices running iOS and Android.
What’s more, the title is available on Apple Arcade, making it playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro – there is no escape.
Hitting half a million copies sold in the span of ten days, the game made by a solo developer is the latest representative of the deckbuilder genre to make it big. It recently got a free DLC with cards from The Witcher 3, Dave the Diver, Among Us, and Vampire Survivors and will receive major gameplay updates in 2025.
In Balatro, players are tasked with achieving as high a score as possible with the cards on their hand by adding different jokers to their deck throughout the run, which provide various multipliers. Stacking the cards in their favor in this way is the only path towards beating the Boss-Blinds – unique challenges that block access to the next level.
This week’s Apple Arcade update didn’t just bring Balatro into the service’s library, but also added titles like Temple Run (that one takes you back in time, doesn’t it?) and Crossy Road Castle, yet another game sporting an Among Us crossover.
Here’s the full line-up of the latest update:
- Balatro+
- Crossy Road Castle
- Synth Riders
- SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
- WHAT THE GOLF?
- Hill Climb Racing+
- Angry Birds Reloaded
- Temple Run+
- Disney Coloring World+
