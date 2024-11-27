Video Games

Awards may be meaningless, but a new surge in Balatro earnings proves that they can do good

Nominations at The Game Awards are doing good work for the game

Games don’t become better or worse by being nominated for prestigious awards or missing out on them, but they can still benefit from self-indulgent industry shows in a very practical way. The latest sales numbers for Balatro, as analyzed by PocketGamer.biz, are a fantastic example.

Balatro’s mobile version is a premium purchase, which means you pay a one-time fee of $9.99 USD or however much the game costs in your region and can then enjoy the title without further microtransactions or ads disrupting your experience. Of course, this means that the sales curve should start strong – and it did – and then slowly ebb down to a stable level of long-term sales – and that, too, seemed to be the case.

However, Balatro’s nominations in several categories at The Game Awards have disrupted this cycle in a positive way: Immediately after the announcement of the TGA 2024 nominees, stores saw an uptick in Balatro sales on iOS and Android. People who’d not heard of the game or were not interested in it before the nominations flocked to the App Store and Google Play Store to find out why the title secured spots in so many award categories.

This effect ensured that the days after which the nominations were revealed became Balatro’s second highest-grossing week on mobile stores since it was released there – only launch week was bigger.

In total, the game is estimated to have made over $4.4 million from its mobile version by now – a mighty result for an indie game with a premium business model.

Whatever one thinks of awards in general and The Game Awards in particular, this development is a tangible, positive result of their existence.

