Larian announces BG3 Patch 7 release date at PAX West – sort of
Larian announced the Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 release date during a panel at PAX West – well, kind of. Studio head Swen Vincke said Patch 7 will release “next week” for PC which is the week of September 2, 2024, through September 6, 2024, though he didn’t mention a specific date.
If you wanted to speculate, late in the week might make sense, as Patch 5, which introduced the epilogue, and Patch 6 both went live near the end of their respective weeks, but, that’s really just blind speculation.
Vincke said that Patch 7 for Mac and consoles will arrive at a later, unspecified date, as the complexities of mod support mean the update needs more work for those platforms. Enabling community mods and letting people build more mods in the game is Patch 7’s main focus, though it also introduces new cinematics for evil endings that expand on the very bare original versions. Early Patch 7 leaks made fans rather unhappy when it turned out Wyll was the only Origin character not to get a unique ending of his own, though responses to the release date announcement showed none of that antagonism.
As with BG3’s other major patches, Patch 7 will also add several other fixes and improvements, including new reactions and interactions for the Dark Urge. What else lies in store is anyone’s guess, but if you’re hoping for major new additions, don’t.
Larian said multiple times that the studio is finished with fully new additions to BG3, except for mod support and cinematics.