Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #28 patch notes: Improved loading times for modded saves and more
We mourn another fun trade exploit in Baldur’s Gate 3 that has been fixed in the CRPG’s latest update. Released on October 16, 2024, Hotfix #28 has closed a loophole that allowed players to sell some wares without actually losing ownership of them. Larian even included a little challenge to the community in the patch notes: “Any more of these up your sleeves?”
Aside from that, many of the changes made in the update focus on mods and the mod manager. Crucially, though, the loading times for games that make heavy use of mods should be reduced after applying this patch, making the experience a lot smoother.
Oh, and one potentially important change – not for us, of course – is the renaming of the mod manager’s “Explicit Content” filter to “Mature Content”.
Find the full Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #28 patch notes below.
Baldur’s Gate Hotfix #28 patch notes
Modding
- On PS5, the 'Continue' button will now work the same as the 'Load Game' screen in that it won't allow you to start a game if there are any mod issues.
- On console, when loading a savegame that has unresolved mod issues, the Mod Verification Window will no longer keep asking you to re-download or uninstall mods when the action has already been taken.
- Resolved an issue with mod dependencies not being loaded in the correct order after enabling/disabling some mods.
Mod Manager
- Fixed the animated downloading bar not appearing in the Mod Verification Window after you click 'Download'.
- Fixed the horizontal scrollbar on the Mod Details page not being vertically centred between the arrows that flank it.
- Fixed a bug preventing you from opening the Mod Manager on PC when using a controller.
- Fixed the button prompts in the Mod Details page not updating correctly when using a controller.
- Fixed the filter tags in the Mod Manager not appearing in localised languages and made sure that the English string is shown as a backup in case there's an issue with fetching the translation.
- The mod browser scrollbar now resets to the top when you navigate to a previous or next page.
- On PS5, the Mod Manager now correctly reports the amount of remaining memory after uninstalling a mod.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when changing pages in the Mod Manager.
- Fixed clients on a multiplayer game getting caught in an enable–disable loop in the Mod Verification Window when trying to disable a mod that the host doesn't have.
- Updated the 'Explicit Content' filter's name to 'Mature Content'.
- Updated the name of the Mod Issues window to 'Mod Verification Window' to more accurately reflect what the window is for, and updated its description.
Game
Gameplay
- Improved loading times for players with many mods installed.
- You can no longer add items to your wares even if they cannot become wares (e.g. pact weapons) by selecting them along with another item that can become a ware. This prevents a trade exploit where you could sell your wares and the bound items would not leave your inventory. Any more of these up your sleeves?
- Fixed Honour Mode features, like Legendary Actions, carrying over to non-Honour-Mode games if you'd previously loaded an Honour Mode save.
- On PS5, fixed the DualSense lightbar updating colours every single frame of the game when a new user logs in with a new controller.
- Resolved an issue with Wyll opting for negative greeting nodes even when he does like you.
- Fixed the character models becoming offset in the Trade UI when switching between trade and barter when using a controller.
Crashes and Blockers
- Fixed a crash when trying to load into a playthrough rather than a particular savegame within that playthrough.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when loading a savegame.
- On PS5, fixed a potential crash when going full disco on the DualSense lightbar.
Did you know that Baldur’s Gate 3 has sold over 10 million copies to date? Now you do.