Baldur’s Gate 3 sales estimated to be around 15 million copies

Baldur’s Gate 3 being a massive success in all metrics is hardly anything new to anyone in the games industry, but Larian Studios has been surprisingly coy about details such as how many units of the game have been sold. The Irish Independent, however, now reported that around 15 million copies of Baldur’s Gate 3 have been sold in total so far. That estimation is based on the latest financial report from the Dublin-based holding company for Larian – evidently, the studio has joined tech giants such as Apple and Google in exploiting Ireland’s lower corporate taxes while operating in the European Union, which is more on the lawful evil scale of morality than most things the Belgian developer does.

According to the newspaper, the company posted a pre-tax profit of €249 million EUR, which is around $261 million USD, for 2023. As a result, the company was able to pay out a dividend of €28m (around $29m) this year.

Previously, our most detailed information on Baldur’s Gate 3’s sales came from Larian’s Michael Douse, the studio’s director of publishing, who stated that BG3 reached “way over” ten million players since leaving Early Access, during which the game sold 2.5 million times. Incidentally, that is the only precise sales number we’ve gotten for the CRPG juggernaut so far.

Dungeons & Dragons IP holder Hasbro alone made around $90m from licensing thanks to BG3 in 2023, reinforcing plans for more D&D-based video games to be made – though not by Larian. 

The Belgium-based developer already stated that it won’t make BG3 DLC or Baldur’s Gate 4, even though it already had a playable piece of the sequel. It has already begun working on two games based on its own IP instead. Plus, the studio appears to be working on bringing its pre-BG3 CRPG hit, Divinity: Original Sin 2, to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

