Battles Aces goes into next beta phase, which includes new units and an army painter
Battle Aces, the speedy RTS developed by David Kim’s Uncapped Games, is entering into the next phase of beta testing on November 7, 2024, which includes accepting a new wave of beta testers – interested players can sign up via the official website.
A substantial amount of additional content and features will make its way into the game at that point. An array of new units will increase the pool that’s currently available, offering additional choices and strategies to players.
For those who aren’t into multiplayer matches against other players, a new co-op mode that will allow two players to team up against the AI will be introduced. The AI is supposed to tune itself to the skill level of its human opponents automatically.
Also making its way into the game is the backbone of engagement-based live-service titles – a system of daily and seasonal objectives players can complete to earn additional currency.
This fits neatly into another addition made during this beta phase, the game’s personalization mechanics. It includes custom skins for bases, an army painter to allow players to customize the painting schemes of their units, fatality animations that change how buildings explode, and other cosmetics like avatars, banners, sprays, and emotes.
Finally, some quality-of-life improvements will be implemented as well. Players will be able to try out new decks against the AI and the UI will be enhanced to better show unit counters.
Naturally, a wide balance sweep will be made as well to implement the feedback gathered so far.
“All of us at Uncapped Games are passionate fans of the strategy genre,” commented David Kim, the senior game director. “Our vision was always to build a game with the depth to satisfy the most hardcore fans while also being fun and easy enough to learn to attract new players to the genre we love the most. From the feedback we’ve gotten out of our announcement and first beta test, we feel like Battle Aces is well on its way to reaching those goals. We invite everyone to come test our game and give us feedback to help build the future of strategy games.”