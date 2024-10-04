Larian says the number of BG3 mod downloads has already reached ‘smashing record’ levels
Folks have been busy downloading BG3 mods, Larian says, as 22 million of the things have been downloaded since BG3 patch 7 launched. That’s probably from mods on just the PC version, since Larian only launched Patch 7 and mod support for console and Mac a few days previously. That’s a lot of mods, so much so that Larian said it's smashed records.
People downloaded over 1.7 million of those 22 million in the first 24 hours following Patch 7’s launch in September 2024, and over 40 percent of people currently playing BG3 are playing it with at least one mod enabled. On the creator side, Larian said 768 mod authors are using the toolkit and have uploaded more than 2,000 mods via the toolkit.
Larian didn’t indicate which mods were the most downloaded, and that’s probably for the best. I’d rather not know how many people are using the Daddy Halsin or Lae’zel teabagging mods, thanks.
However, the team did put out a video on the studio’s YouTube channel highlighting some of their favorite so far. One of those is a set of die mods that give your D20s a fancy new look, including one that’s themed for the Dark Urge and another iridescent pearl mod that’s just too pretty not to use. One I’m planning on downloading as soon as I finish this is the FaerunColors mod, which adds custom fabric dye themed after Faerun’s many deities. BG3’s dye options are already quite lovely, but more choice is always a good thing.
There’s a party limit unlock mod, one that removes the level 12 cap and lets you go all the way to 20, one that gives you every piece of camp clothing and everyone’s underwear, because of course it does. The mod manager UI might still be a nightmare to use, but it’s no wonder people are so keen on pushing through it and downloading all these little gems.