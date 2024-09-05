The BG3 Patch 7 notes are here – and they’re massive
The BG3 Patch 7 notes are here, featuring extensive mod support for the RPG, over a dozen new cinematic endings, and a Nautiloid’s worth of fixes. The patch is live now on PC, though the new BG3 mod toolkit won’t go up until later in the day on September 5, 2024. Console and Mac users will have to wait a bit longer for Patch 7.
BG3 Patch 7 adds 13 new cinematic endings based on the naughty and nasty choices you make throughout the game, and from the GIFs Larian showed, it does look like one of Wyll’s evil endings is the one that made the BG3 community so upset. Larian also improved cinematics across all three acts, removing bugs, fixing camera problems, and generally making the visual flow smoother and more logical.
On the mod front, Larian added a toolkit that lets players upload BG3 mods and even write and debug some of them using Osiris, Larian’s in-house scripting tool. An in-game mod manager lets you toggle your chosen mods without messing around with code, and you can apply them to multiplayer games or your solo playthroughs at will. The toolkit is a separate download on Steam.
BG3 patches are always robust, but Patch 7’s scope is big, even by Larian’s standards, even if several of the fixes are edge cases that most players will never see. The Dark Urge has a handful of new interactions and reflections, Alfira can temporarily join your party – temporarily, since no one escapes fate – and finally, Wyll’s persistent exclamation marks should go away in Act 3. It irons out quite a few flow quirks in Act 2 and Act 3 as well, where the game behaved in ways it oughtn’t or that made little sense, and if you’re playing on Honour Mode, certain enemies have new legendary actions, as if staying alive wasn’t hard enough already.
You can check out the full, massive list of fixes on Larian’s site. The team will still continue fixing errors and supporting mods, but, as Larian made sure to remind us again, substantial work on the game is finished.
BG3 Patch 7 is 11GB and requires 160GB of space to download, and Larian cautioned that you might have to uninstall the game and reinstall it if you’re having space issues.