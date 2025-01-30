BioWare slims down as it begins development of next Mass Effect
BioWare has begun development of the next Mass Effect game following the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. However, the studio is undergoing restructuring at the same time with some personnel being reassigned to other teams at Electronic Arts (EA).
“We are taking this opportunity between full development cycles to reimagine how we work at BioWare,” the studio explained in the announcement. “Given this stage of development, we don’t require support from the full studio. We have incredible talent here at BioWare, and so we have worked diligently over the past few months to match many of our colleagues with other teams at EA that had open roles that were a strong fit.”
The changes are supposed to make BioWare “a more agile, focused studio that produces unforgettable RPGs.”
Instead of working on several titles simultaneously, the studio will concentrate on a single game at a time. In regards to Mass Effect, it’s pretty clear that the game is still in a very early phase of development, given the comments made by the studio and the need to move people around, so it will be a while before fans hear anything detailed about the game.
Although the statement from studio manager Gary McKay made it sound like this move ensured that no roles had to be cut at the company, this does not appear to be the case. Several former employees have posted about being laid off as part of this restructuring, many of which belonged to the creative teams working on the latest Dragon Age game, which failed to meet commercial expectations.
Trick Weekes, who’s been the lead writer for the Dragon Age franchise since 2015, is among the people departing the company.
BioWare, once the West’s torchbearer for RPGs, had a series of middling releases over the past decade that have not reached the same level of quality or popularity as its earlier works.