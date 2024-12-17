Biped is out on PS5 and PS5 Pro now with the sequel getting a 2025 release
Biped is sitting on “Overwhelmingly Positive” user reviews on Steam and now owners of a PS5 or PS5 Pro can enjoy the acclaimed adventure puzzle game from Next Studios as well – Biped is now available on Sony’s console. PS Plus subscribers can even play the game without extra costs.
Get a feeling for the PS5 version with the newest trailer below:
Next Studios and Meta Publishing – a subsidiary of renowned CRPG maker Owlcat Games – have a double-whammy of great news, though: Biped 2 is officially confirmed for a release in 2025, which will see the sequel come to PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.
Biped 2 builds on the foundations of the original, expanding its co-op mode from two players up to a maximum of four people playing together – though the title will be playable solo and in duos as well.
“After brave bipeds had reactivated all the beacons on Earth, they received a strange signal from a faraway planet,” the game’s description reads. “This can mean only one thing – someone is calling out for help! Now, our mechanical friends are determined to prove themselves and help those in need across the Galaxy. Become a hero and save the planet in distress. After all, even the tiniest robots are capable of great deeds!”
The sequel will feature new stages, movement mechanics such as gliding and grappling, new team-up mechanics such as a mode in which one player becomes the legs and the other the arms of a combined “person”, and much more.