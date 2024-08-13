Get the Black Myth: Wukong benchmark tool for free on PC to test the waters
Game Science has released a free benchmark tool for Black Myth: Wukong, its upcoming action RPG. Users can download the tool from the Steam page and run it to test how their system will handle the game’s spectacular visuals.
It’s worth noting that this is not a playable demo – the tool is merely going to render an in-game sequence on your system in real time. However, you’ll be allowed to play around with the visual settings to find a sweet spot for your system.
A heads-up: You’ll need to restart the tool when making changes to options like ray tracing – they’re not going to come into effect otherwise, making for some strange test results.
You can also share the gathered data with the developer, allowing the team to get ahead of any potential issues.
“Your benchmark results can assist the development team in better identifying potential software and hardware compatibility issues before the official game launch,” the studio stated. “This will facilitate further assessment of potential performance risks and sporadic issues, ultimately enhancing the final release quality of Black Myth: Wukong.”
Naturally, the in-game sequence rendered by the tool won’t be able to account for all potential scenarios you’ll encounter in the game, so the test results may still be quite different from your actual experience in the game at some points. However, if your PC is able to portray this slice without major issues, then you should be able to enjoy the full experience without problems as well.
