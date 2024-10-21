Video Games

Black Myth: Wukong is getting a physical PS5 release “very soon”

Xbox version has been rated as well

Marco Wutz

GameScience

Game Science confirmed that a physical edition of its action RPG Black Myth: Wukong will be available for PS5 “very soon.”

“Destined Ones, thank you for your patience,” the developer stated on social media. “With the master disc for Black Myth: Wukong ready, the PS5 physical edition will be available to you very soon.”

Black Myth: Wukong also received a rating from the ESRB for the Xbox Series X|S, indicating that this year’s summer hit will come to Microsoft’s console pretty soon as well. A version for Xbox has been planned right from the beginning, though the Chinese developer had made it clear that it would come out later than those for PC and PS5.

Black Myth: Wukong sold over 10 million copies in less than five days after its digital release for PC and PS5 in August 2024. In case you plan on purchasing the upcoming physical edition of the game, you should be bookmarking our Black Myth: Wukong PS5 graphics modes guide to find the optimal settings on your console and have the Black Myth: Wukong beginner tips on hand – it’s some very serious monkey business out there and you don’t want to get your behind kicked again and again.

Officially, there are no release dates for the physical edition on PS5 or the Xbox Series X|S port of Black Myth: Wukong just yet.

Marco Wutz
