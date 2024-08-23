Black Myth Wukong sales leap past major milestone
Black Myth Wukong sales shattered yet another milestone, as developer Game Science announced their action game has sold more than 10 million copies. In less than five days.
Given how Final Fantasy 16 struggled to hit 3 million copies several months after launch, and some of Nintendo’s major properties, such as Pokemon, take a few weeks to see those numbers, that’s a pretty big deal. Granted, it likely helps that Black Myth Wukong is available on multiple platforms – PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S – but it’s still an achievement.
Not a surprising one, though. Black Myth Wukong is a retelling of Journey to the West, one of China’s most popular stories and a folktale that’s burrowed its way into global culture over the last 500 years. Everything from Dragon Ball Z to Mega Man takes at least a little something from Journey to the West, even if it’s just acknowledging its existence. Heck, even Shin Megami Tensei 4 includes Sun Wukong – the Monkey King and the story’s protagonist – as a recruitable demon. He’s that ingrained in cultural consciousness.
If you’re keen to see what it’s all about, check out our Black Myth Wukong guides, including where to find Buddha eyes and bell locations, for help getting started. And if you’re streaming, make sure to uh *checks notes* not mention feminism or COVID for… reasons? It’s a thing.