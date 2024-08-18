Black Myth: Wukong streamers asked not to mention “feminist propaganda” and COVID
Game Science’s first major console game, Black Myth: Wukong, is set to be released on Tuesday, and many players are excited for its release. Unfortunately, the game has been embroiled in controversy over the weekend, after a leaked document appeared to show a list of “Do’s & Dont’s” for streamers, asking them not to talk about politics, “feminist propaganda,” and COVID-19.
The document was shared on BlueSky by French content creator and journalist Benoit “ExServ” Reinier, who has been in the business for 15 years and formerly served as the editor of French gaming website Gamekult. Reinier published a video discussing the document, and said that he would not be showing the game on his channel outside of the aforementioned video.
The document contained a list of guidelines for streamers playing the game, separated into a list of “Do’s” and “Don’ts.” The “Do’s” list contained just one item, “Enjoy the game!” while the “Don’ts” list contained a number of strange requests.
Alongside the normal requests that the streamer don’t insult other influencers or players, and don’t use offensive language, the document also asks that streamers don’t “include politics, violence, nudity, feminist propaganda, fetishization, and other content that instigates negative discourse.”
It also asks streamers not to use “trigger words” such as quarantine, isolation, or COVID-19, and not to discuss “content related to China’s game industry policies, opinions, news etc.” A similar guidelines document sent to press and critics by external PR as part of a review embargo did not contain any of these requests, instead providing a list of content spoilers that press were asked not to cover, known technical issues, and PC spec requirements.
GLHF has confirmed that the “Do’s & Don’ts” document was sent to Reinier and at least one other content creator by Hero Games, a developer and publisher that co-published Black Myth: Wukong according to a LinkedIn post from the company. Hero Games is also a major shareholder in developer GameScience, and as of a 2021 press release was the largest external shareholder of the company.
Reinier sent GLHF a copy of the email sent to content creators and we can confirm that it was sent from a company email address associated with Hero Games. The email signature also contained a Discord username, and the account associated with the sender is listed as a Hero Games employee on their profile in the official Black Myth: Wukong Discord server.
The email contained a link to the “Do’s & Don’ts” document, alongside a Steam key and the following message:
“Please ensure you read the attached document carefully. It outlines the essential dos and don’ts regarding content creation. By using the game key and creating content, you acknowledge that you have been informed of the following guidelines, and any statements made are your own and not related to our marketing team.”
In an email to GLHF, Reinier said the document is not an NDA, and that he could have ignored the recommendations altogether, but chose not to engage with the game because he believes “such ‘recommendations’ should not be sent to content creators in the first place.” Reinier also confirmed that the document is not part of any review embargo, nor is it a part of any sponsored content agreement.
Reinier was first contacted by Hero Games on July 31, after having previously requested a review copy of the game and not having heard back at the time. He asked the Hero Games representative if it was possible to get a review copy prior to embargo, and was told it was not possible, before receiving the email with a review key and the “Do’s & Don’ts” list on August 17, 2024.
A second content creator received the same email from Hero Games, and confirmed to GLHF that the key provided was functional.
This isn’t the first time Game Science has been the subject of controversy. A 2023 report from IGN claimed that Game Science founder Feng Ji and other senior staff members had a history of vulgar comments and that the studio had published recruitment posters that featured suggestive and offensive images and messages.
GLHF has reached out to Game Science and Hero Games for comment.