Black Myth: Wukong update 1.0.12.16581 patch notes – new Shrine challenges, armor, and more

Find out what the latest update for Wukong has in store

Game Science has released update 1.0.12.16581 for Black Myth: Wukong on December 10, 2024 – though only for PC and exclusive to the Epic Games Store version for the moment. A release on Steam and PS5 should follow on December 11, 2024.

Wukong’s latest update has quite a few additions to offer, such as new post-game content. After beating the story, players can take on new challenges at Keeper’s Shrines, which come in two forms – rematches against bosses at various difficulty levels and battles against several enemies in succession, rewarding players with rare items. A new armor set, the Journeyer’s Chart feature, and music library functions round out the update alongside bug fixes.

Find the full Black Myth: Wukong update 1.0.12.16581 patch notes below.

Black Myth: Wukong update 1.0.12.16581 patch notes

New Gameplay: Challenge

  • After completing the game at least once, the Destined One can find "Challenge" at any Keeper's Shrine.
  • There are two types of challenge available: "Return of Rivals" and "Gauntlet of Legends".

Return of Rivals:

  • The Destined One can challenge a former opponent to a duel, choosing from three levels of difficulty.
  • If any opponents remain undefeated in the main game, the corresponding rebattle will be unavailable.

Gauntlet of Legends:

  • The Destined One can battle against multiple opponents in succession, using customized curses to tailor the difficulty.
  • This mode can be difficult, as some old opponents may surprise with new moves. Proceed with caution!
  • If any opponents remain undefeated in the main game, the related gauntlet will be unavailable.
  • Completing any gauntlet rewards players with new rare treasures.

Gauntlet of Legends rewards:

  • Medicine: "Glimmering Scale Pellets" and its formula;
  • Drink and Soaks: "Sour Wine", "Frost-Enduring Chrysanth", and "Robust Antler";
  • Curios: "Stone Tiger Tally", "Ever-Burning Palace Lantern", and "Fragment of the Ocean-Settling Pillar";
  • Equipment: "Three Hill Crown";
  • Weapons: "Qing Mallet", "Fanged Cyan Staff", and "Leeching Centipede Staff".

New Game Feature: Journeyer's Chart

  • A remarkable one has captured these landscapes, organizing them into charts for guidance and marking.
  • A Journeyer's Chart can be unlocked when the Destined One first enters Black Wind Mountain and meets the Keeper.
  • Afterwards, for each new territory reached, a "Journeyer's Chart" can be purchased at the Keeper's Shrine.

New Equipment: Armor Set of Opulence

  • Four special armor pieces have been crafted to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year.
  • After installation, all Destined Ones can claim these directly through "Trailblazer's Gift" at any Keeper's Shrine.

New Music Library Functions

  • "Black Myth: Wukong Soundtrack Selection" has been added as a new soundtrack application (some tracks are not available for export due to copyright restrictions). 

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where yaoguai chiefs "The King of the Kingdom of Flowing Sands and His Son" might not drop the spirit of "Second Rat Prince" upon defeat.
  • Fixed an issue where yaoguai queen "Kang-Jin Star" would die unexpectedly under certain conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where "Zhu Bajie" could not be defeated during a certain phase.
  • Fixed an issue where yaoguai king "Yellow Loong" would get stuck underground in certain situations.
  • Fixed an issue where some skills of yaoguai king "Yellow Loong" could not be interrupted even after being seen-through.
  • Fixed an issue where yaoguai chiefs "Cloudy Mist, Misty Cloud" would continue attacking players while in invisible state under certain conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where yaoguai chief Lang-Baw-Baw could not engage in combat under certain conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where some skills of "Erlang, the Sacred Divinity" would deal abnormal damage to the Destined One.
  • Fixed an issue where the Destined One could engage in the battle with "The Four Heavenly Kings" in forms other than "Stone Monkey" under specific operations.
  • Fixed an issue where the Destined One could be blocked by an invisible wall, preventing him from entering combat in certain situations.
  • Improved the grappling performance of yaoguai king "Yellow Wind Sage".
  • Reduced the invulnerability duration of "Green-Capped Martialist".
  • Enhanced the effectiveness of the vessel "Wind Tamer" against yaoguai chief "Non-Void".
  • Improved the combat experience with yaoguai chiefs "Cloudy Mist, Misty Cloud".
  • Improved the combat experience with yaoguai chief "Emerald-Armed Mantis".
  • Improved the combat experience with "The Great Sage's Broken Shell".
  • Fixed an issue where Zhu Bajie did not appear in Mount Huaguo under certain conditions.
  • Improved the experience when the Destined One consumes multiple medicines consecutively.
  • Enhanced the experience of Varied Combos and Charged Heavy Attacks.
  • Optimized the description of Transformations-related Talents.
  • Fixed an issue where the damage detection of Spirit Skills persisted indefinitely under certain operations.
  • Fixed an issue where the animation of Life-Saving Strand could not be triggered when the Talent had taken effect under specific operations.
  • Fixed an issue where "Bull King's Mask" could gain Focus even when attacked during invincible states (Doging, Perfect Dodging, or Seeing-Through).
  • The Music Library progress bar now supports dragging.
  • Control customization for Keyboard & Mouse now supports mouse side buttons.
  • Fixed an issue where the Sprint button icon would not display in Controller Type B's layout.
  • Fixed an issue where the Inventory interface might not display content under certain operations.
  • Fixed an issue where the UI could become misaligned under specific operations.
  • Fixed errors in some sound effects.
  • Fixed abnormal voice playback for certain yaoguai kings.
  • Optimized the volume of certain sound effects.
  • Fixed occasional crashes for some users after enabling DLSS frame generation.
  • Fixed screen flickering issues for some users after enabling XeSS.
  • Fixed a memory leak issue under certain conditions.
  • Fixed crashes caused by outdated drivers.
  • Optimized performance for numerous scenes and boss fights on medium and low-end configurations.
  • Enhanced the performance of Full Ray Tracing on GeForce RTX.
  • Added language support for Turkish.
  • Added and improved translations for Portraits in several languages.
  • Corrected translation errors and fixed issues with spelling, capitalization, and terminology consistency in several languages.
  • Improved the translation of lyrics in several languages.
  • Enhanced the quality of some English voiceovers and their synchronization with subtitles.
  • Improved text display in several languages.
