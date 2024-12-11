Black Myth: Wukong update 1.0.12.16581 patch notes – new Shrine challenges, armor, and more
Game Science has released update 1.0.12.16581 for Black Myth: Wukong on December 10, 2024 – though only for PC and exclusive to the Epic Games Store version for the moment. A release on Steam and PS5 should follow on December 11, 2024.
Wukong’s latest update has quite a few additions to offer, such as new post-game content. After beating the story, players can take on new challenges at Keeper’s Shrines, which come in two forms – rematches against bosses at various difficulty levels and battles against several enemies in succession, rewarding players with rare items. A new armor set, the Journeyer’s Chart feature, and music library functions round out the update alongside bug fixes.
Find the full Black Myth: Wukong update 1.0.12.16581 patch notes below.
Black Myth: Wukong update 1.0.12.16581 patch notes
New Gameplay: Challenge
- After completing the game at least once, the Destined One can find "Challenge" at any Keeper's Shrine.
- There are two types of challenge available: "Return of Rivals" and "Gauntlet of Legends".
Return of Rivals:
- The Destined One can challenge a former opponent to a duel, choosing from three levels of difficulty.
- If any opponents remain undefeated in the main game, the corresponding rebattle will be unavailable.
Gauntlet of Legends:
- The Destined One can battle against multiple opponents in succession, using customized curses to tailor the difficulty.
- This mode can be difficult, as some old opponents may surprise with new moves. Proceed with caution!
- If any opponents remain undefeated in the main game, the related gauntlet will be unavailable.
- Completing any gauntlet rewards players with new rare treasures.
Gauntlet of Legends rewards:
- Medicine: "Glimmering Scale Pellets" and its formula;
- Drink and Soaks: "Sour Wine", "Frost-Enduring Chrysanth", and "Robust Antler";
- Curios: "Stone Tiger Tally", "Ever-Burning Palace Lantern", and "Fragment of the Ocean-Settling Pillar";
- Equipment: "Three Hill Crown";
- Weapons: "Qing Mallet", "Fanged Cyan Staff", and "Leeching Centipede Staff".
New Game Feature: Journeyer's Chart
- A remarkable one has captured these landscapes, organizing them into charts for guidance and marking.
- A Journeyer's Chart can be unlocked when the Destined One first enters Black Wind Mountain and meets the Keeper.
- Afterwards, for each new territory reached, a "Journeyer's Chart" can be purchased at the Keeper's Shrine.
New Equipment: Armor Set of Opulence
- Four special armor pieces have been crafted to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year.
- After installation, all Destined Ones can claim these directly through "Trailblazer's Gift" at any Keeper's Shrine.
New Music Library Functions
- "Black Myth: Wukong Soundtrack Selection" has been added as a new soundtrack application (some tracks are not available for export due to copyright restrictions).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where yaoguai chiefs "The King of the Kingdom of Flowing Sands and His Son" might not drop the spirit of "Second Rat Prince" upon defeat.
- Fixed an issue where yaoguai queen "Kang-Jin Star" would die unexpectedly under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where "Zhu Bajie" could not be defeated during a certain phase.
- Fixed an issue where yaoguai king "Yellow Loong" would get stuck underground in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where some skills of yaoguai king "Yellow Loong" could not be interrupted even after being seen-through.
- Fixed an issue where yaoguai chiefs "Cloudy Mist, Misty Cloud" would continue attacking players while in invisible state under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where yaoguai chief Lang-Baw-Baw could not engage in combat under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where some skills of "Erlang, the Sacred Divinity" would deal abnormal damage to the Destined One.
- Fixed an issue where the Destined One could engage in the battle with "The Four Heavenly Kings" in forms other than "Stone Monkey" under specific operations.
- Fixed an issue where the Destined One could be blocked by an invisible wall, preventing him from entering combat in certain situations.
- Improved the grappling performance of yaoguai king "Yellow Wind Sage".
- Reduced the invulnerability duration of "Green-Capped Martialist".
- Enhanced the effectiveness of the vessel "Wind Tamer" against yaoguai chief "Non-Void".
- Improved the combat experience with yaoguai chiefs "Cloudy Mist, Misty Cloud".
- Improved the combat experience with yaoguai chief "Emerald-Armed Mantis".
- Improved the combat experience with "The Great Sage's Broken Shell".
- Fixed an issue where Zhu Bajie did not appear in Mount Huaguo under certain conditions.
- Improved the experience when the Destined One consumes multiple medicines consecutively.
- Enhanced the experience of Varied Combos and Charged Heavy Attacks.
- Optimized the description of Transformations-related Talents.
- Fixed an issue where the damage detection of Spirit Skills persisted indefinitely under certain operations.
- Fixed an issue where the animation of Life-Saving Strand could not be triggered when the Talent had taken effect under specific operations.
- Fixed an issue where "Bull King's Mask" could gain Focus even when attacked during invincible states (Doging, Perfect Dodging, or Seeing-Through).
- The Music Library progress bar now supports dragging.
- Control customization for Keyboard & Mouse now supports mouse side buttons.
- Fixed an issue where the Sprint button icon would not display in Controller Type B's layout.
- Fixed an issue where the Inventory interface might not display content under certain operations.
- Fixed an issue where the UI could become misaligned under specific operations.
- Fixed errors in some sound effects.
- Fixed abnormal voice playback for certain yaoguai kings.
- Optimized the volume of certain sound effects.
- Fixed occasional crashes for some users after enabling DLSS frame generation.
- Fixed screen flickering issues for some users after enabling XeSS.
- Fixed a memory leak issue under certain conditions.
- Fixed crashes caused by outdated drivers.
- Optimized performance for numerous scenes and boss fights on medium and low-end configurations.
- Enhanced the performance of Full Ray Tracing on GeForce RTX.
- Added language support for Turkish.
- Added and improved translations for Portraits in several languages.
- Corrected translation errors and fixed issues with spelling, capitalization, and terminology consistency in several languages.
- Improved the translation of lyrics in several languages.
- Enhanced the quality of some English voiceovers and their synchronization with subtitles.
- Improved text display in several languages.