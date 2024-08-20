Gearbox announces Borderlands 4 at Gamescom 2024
Hot on the heels of the Borderlands movie's contentious release, Gearbox unveiled Borderlands 4 at Gamescom 2024 in a flashy cinematic trailer. Borderlands 4 will launch sometime in 2025 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, but Gearbox didn’t give anything away about when in 2025 it might launch.
The trailer gives little away about anything, admittedly. It starts in space with an explosion, and then part of that explosion detaches and races its way toward a purple planet with cracks showing up all along its surface. That’s surely the sign of a healthy ecosystem where nothing bad will happen.
It crashes in a fiery blaze, and a nameless, faceless person approaches the impact site. From the rubble, they extract an item and slowly turn it around to reveal the series’ signature Psycho mask. And that’s it!
The Borderlands movie might have flopped at theaters, but it certainly drove interest in the Borderlands game. Borderlands 3 rocketed up Steam’s best-selling charts the week the film released, and that – and Borderlands 4 on the horizon – is probably why Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick wasn’t terribly concerned about the movie not even making a fraction of its budget back at the box office.