Check out the first Borderlands 4 trailer at The Game Awards 2024
Gearbox has published the latest trailer for the upcoming Borderlands 4 at The Game Awards 2024, giving us our first look at the title since its initial announcement earlier this year. Luckily, this new trailer is a little more detailed than the announcement teaser, which pretty much had nothing but space and some explosions to offer.
Gearbox also shared a bit about what to expect in a press release.
- Intense action, badass Vault Hunters, and billions of wild and deadly weapons on an all-new planet ruled by a ruthless tyrant.
- The deepest and most diverse Vault Hunter skill trees of any Borderlands title yet, giving players an unprecedented level of expression through their builds. Paired with the most expansive loot chase yet, players will have all the tools they need to seek out and perfect the build that best matches their style.
- Players will be able to seamlessly travel between zones and become immersed in a more dynamic world featuring events and discoverable side missions that encourage and reward exploration.
- New traversal mechanics add to the exploration for loot and add new dimensions to combat. A vehicle that can be summoned almost anywhere will have players racing across the beautiful vistas of Kairos in style.
- Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters new and old.
Borderlands 4 will be the first mainline entry into the series since 2019’s Borderlands 3, even though successful fantasy spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands as well as the graphic adventure New Tales from the Borderlands kept the franchise in the public eye – as did the Borderlands movie, though the latter mostly for all the wrong reasons.
Gearbox and the Borderlands IP were acquired by Take-Two Interactive earlier this year.
Borderlands 4 is set for a release at some point in 2025 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.