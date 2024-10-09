Bulwark Evolution: Falconeer Chronicles update arrives on consoles
If you’re on the lookout for a unique strategy game playable on your PC as well as consoles, then Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles and its latest update, Bulwark: Evolution, are worth a look. After a giant ocean has submerged much of the world in its depths, people are fighting to survive on the small patches of earth and rock still seeing the sunlight.
You are the leader of one such group in this game, tasked with managing the expansion of your city, discovering and delivering vital resources, and protecting the crucial supply routes from not just monsters like giant grabs, but also pirates and other civilizations.
Bulwark features a unique management and building system that lets you construct majestic cities and fortifications above the waves, though you need to ensure that enough supplies are delivered to support these mighty structures. For this, you must expand to other islands, build harbors, hire ships, and build a network of supply and trade routes – as well as protect it.
You can do so by hiring captains and having them patrol the waters, or by escorting ships with your personal fleet of airborne vessels, which is also used for exploration and war. This is not only happening from the traditional bird’s eye view: You actually control your airship from the third-person perspective, steering it into battle personally.
Though its systems are all relatively simplistic by themselves, which makes them easy to use with a controller, together they weave an engaging strategic gameplay and building experience.
Plus, the latest update offers very distinct ways to play, such as a cozy sandbox mode and one in which you start off at war with every other faction on the map, making it a far more challenging experience.
Published by Wired Productions and developed by Tomas Sala (the sole man behind the game), Bulwark Evolution: Falconeer Chronicles is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.