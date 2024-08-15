Activision is finally fixing Call of Duty download sizes
Call of Duty file sizes have grown to frankly ridiculous proportions in the last five years or so, but Activision is making some fixes under the FPS games’ hood to fix the problem at last. Some of the changes will start to roll out with Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, Activision said in a new blog post, including new texture streaming technology and file reorganization.
Texture streaming lets the team move assets that players don’t see and use as frequently to a streaming cache, which means you don’t have to download and store it permanently. Activision said more assets will eventually be moved over to a streaming cache in future updates, so it sounds like the file sizes should remain manageable even when more stuff gets crammed in.
Activision added a caveat that, depending on your bandwidth and settings, some of the streamed assets might look older or of slightly lower quality.
When Call of Duty Black Ops 6 launches, you’ll have the option to decide which CoD games you want to download. Instead of Activision forcing you to get Warzone, you can pick just Warzone, just Black Ops 6, or both, if you want the full experience. Considering Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 took up 172GB on PC and a staggering 234GB on PS5.
The Black Ops 6 file size – on PC, at least – is 148GB, which is about the size of Baldur’s Gate 3, though it seemingly includes Black Ops 6's Zombie mode and other multiplayer offerings. Activision hasn’t said what the console file size will look like, though did mention in the blog post that it’ll be smaller than MW3 – and certainly not the 300GB that the Xbox Store originally listed.