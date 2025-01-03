Everything included in Call of Duty’s Squid Game crossover event
Squid Game season 2, the follow-up to the smash hit Netflix series, was released on the streaming platform late last year, and if the endless deluge of crossover promotions weren’t enough for you already, Squid Game content is now in Call of Duty. Both Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone have new Squid Game-themed activities to partake in, as well as new things to buy, of course.
Call of Duty is going all out to promote the second season of Squid Game, so we’ve put together this list of every addition in the Call of Duty Squid Game crossover event.
The Call of Duty Squid Game event will run from January 3 to January 24, 2025.
Call of Duty Squid Game event: Limited-time modes
There are a host of Squid Game-inspired game modes available across Black Ops 6 and Warzone — although the latter is understandably a little less impressive, all things considered.
Here are all of the limited-time game modes in the Call of Duty Squid Game event:
- Red Light, Green Light – Multiplayer
- Pentathlon – Multiplayer
- Squid Game Moshpit – Multiplayer
- Dead Light, Green Light – Zombies
- Squid Game – CoD Warzone
All of these game modes are inspired by the horrifying games forced on players in Squid Game, and although they aren’t perfect analogs, they’re pretty interesting nonetheless.
Red Light, Green Light has players participating in three two-minute rounds, with the first round playing out pretty similarly to the show… except you can pick up weapons. After that, when the doll says “Green Light” you’re free to start shooting and eliminating players, while when it says “Red Light,” you’ll need to stay still and hold fire.
Pentathlon has two additional multiplayer modes, Piggy Bank Team Deathmatch and Roulette, with the former adding to a piggy bank pool with each elimination, which the winner can collect. The latter, Roulette, gives players roulette handguns, each of which has a single bullet — each time you fire the weapon, the chances of your handgun blowing up in your face increases.
Squid Game Moshpit is similar to the classic moshpit mode, but with additional scorestreaks related to the Netflix series. There’s a Red Light, Green Light Scorestreak that can stop enemies in their track, Piggy Banks that can be picked up from eliminated players, and the option to pick up a roulette handgun that activates a permanent UAV effect.
Dead Light, Green Light lets players collect Essence during the Green Light phase by killing zombies, while the Red Light phase automatically drains essence if you move. The Dead Light phase spawns a large boss with a host of additional enemy waves at the very end of the mode, which is a nice little addition.
Finally, players can dress up to celebrate Squid Game in Warzone, with new minigames added in Urzikstan, including Red Light, Green Light.
Call of Duty Squid Game event: New Operator bundles
The Squid Game event in Call of Duty adds three new Operator bundles, all inspired by the Netflix series: the Pink Guards Tracer Pack, the VIPs Tracer Pack, and the Young-hee Tracer Pack.
These are all pretty self-explanatory, but just in case, the Pink Guards pack adds three Operators: the Masked Manager, the Masked Soldier, or the Masked Worker. It also includes the following:
- “Winner” finishing move
- “Game Guard” SMG weapon blueprint
- “Rule Master” assault rifle weapon blueprint
- “Enforcer” emblem
- “Bank” reticle
- “Where it Stops” weapon charm
- “Play Time” calling card
The VIP Tracer Pack adds two VIP-themed operators, a Panther Mask VIP and a Lion Mask VIP. It also includes the following:
- “Pinky Up” finishing move
- “Choicest” launcher weapon blueprint
- “Lacquered” sniper rifle weapon blueprint
- “Satin Slayer” SMG weapon blueprint
- “Death Plated” frag grenade equipment skin
- “Gilded” emblem
- “List Required” calling card
- “Very Important Player” loading screen
Finally, the Young-hee Tracer Pack adds a Young-hee Operator and the following items:
- “Don’t Move” assault rifle weapon blueprint
- “The Curator” marksman rifle weapon blueprint
- “Hit Pause” finishing move
- “She Watches” emblem
- “Lethal Look” large decal
- “Stay Still” spray
- “Under Her Gaze” calling card
- “Uncorked” emote
Call of Duty Squid Game event: Event Pass rewards
In addition to all of the above, there’s also a Squid Game event pass, with a host of both free and paid rewards. All players will instantly unlock the Niran “Player 006” operator skin, with the free track having some emblems, another operator skin later in the pass, and a cleaver melee weapon. The premium track has some weapon blueprints, emotes, finishing moves, and a new operator, “Front Man.”
Here’s the full list of Squid Game event pass rewards:
Free Track
- Operator skin - Niran “Player 006” (instant)
- Background - “Tic-Tac-Die”
- Emblem - “Squid Game”
- Double Up token
- Weapon sticker - “Piggy”
- Operator skin - Maya “Player 115”
- Calling card - “Do. Not. Move.”
- Double weapon xp token
- Spray - “Invitation”
- New melee weapon - “Cleaver”
Premium Track
- AR blueprint with tracers - “High Authority” (instant)
- Knife blueprint - “Etched”
- Finishing move - “Roped In”
- Pistol blueprint with tracers - “Custodian”
- Emblem - “Enigma”
- SMG blueprint with tracers - “Boss Orders”
- Equipment skin - “Don’t Look”
- Emote - “Throwdown”
- Gun screen - “Who’s Left?”
- New operator - “Front Man”
Players can earn progress towards the event pass by playing Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, and the Premium Track is available to purchase for 1100 COD Points.