Capcom is rebooting its iconic Onimusha series with Onimusha Way of the Sword
Capcom had good news to share with fans of its iconic Onimusha series at The Game Awards 2024. After years of silence, Onimusha is back. Capcom is dragging the franchise out of obscurity with Onimusha: Way of the Sword, which the company is presenting as a complete reboot of the IP.
You can check the first trailer for the game below to get an idea of how that will look:
Capcom created something of a cult classic with Onimusha: Warlords for PS2 in 2001, which went on to spawn an entire franchise with annual releases of hack ‘n slash action adventures.
However, the series began to fizzle out after Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams in 2006 with players having to wait until 2012 for its continuation in the form of Onimusha: Soul, after which followed another lengthy break. In 2018 a remastered version of the original game was released and the latest entry into the series came out in 2024 with Onimusha VR: Shadow Team – quite a radical change of pace from the original yearly releases.
Onimusha: Way of the Sword is still a ways off, as Capcom won't be launching it until 2026.