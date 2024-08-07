Cataclismo sells 120,000 copies in two weeks as Hooded Horse keeps winning
2024 seems to be the year of Hooded Horse: The indie publisher specializing in strategy games is marching from one victory to the next, its latest success story being Cataclismo. Digital Sun’s RTS game sold over 120,000 copies in the two weeks since it launched into Early Access.
The title combining aspects from games like They Are Billions and Stronghold joins an illustrious group of recent triumphs for the publisher.
Naturally, Manor Lords is the current crown jewel in the Hooded Horse catalog: Selling over two million copies in just three weeks after being Steam’s most-wishlisted game, the city-builder is one of 2024’s greatest success stories in gaming overall. With a major update inbound, the title is set to add sales over time.
Last year’s smash hit success, Against the Storm, crossed the milestone of one million sales in March 2024, three months after getting its 1.0 release following a year of Early Access. A DLC is set to be launched later this year with its release date to be announced this month.
Releases such as Norland, Terra Invicta, Clanfolk, Nebulous: Fleet Command, and Old World all sold well over 100,000 copies as well – all in a niche market most big publishers wouldn’t think of touching with a ten-foot pole.
Among strategy game fans, Hooded Horse has earned the position of being an arbiter of good taste – merely being added to the publisher’s catalog is a good sign for indie games. There are observers who don’t like what they see as an over-reliance on Early Access as a model, but for many of the publisher’s clients it’s the perfect model to see their games to the finish line – and if there’s one thing the company has been clear about, then that helping developers make great games is its primary goal.
Debates around Early Access have flared up more and more recently and some indie devs have begun to rethink their launch approach, relying on demos to collect feedback instead of using an Early Access model for this purpose due to parts of the community getting tired of buying games that aren’t finished.
It seems like the games published by Hooded Horse aren’t suffering from this trend – perhaps because players trust the publisher so much that they’re happy to participate in Early Access gambits.