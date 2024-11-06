Video Games

Darkest Dungeon meets anime in Chaos Zero Nightmare

An unexpected combo from Smilegate

Smilegate has released a brand-new trailer for Chaos Zero Nightmare, its upcoming turn-based RPG, and it fuses the grimdark tone and visuals of Darkest Dungeon with anime characters.

Set in a nightmarish, post-apocalyptic sci-fi world, Chaos Zero Nightmare is a gacha game that features a turn- and card-based combat system. Players create parties from three characters, all of which come with five unique attack and skill cards making up your deck.

Similarities to Darkest Dungeon not only exist in terms of aesthetics – a sanity system not unlike the one present in the popular roguelike game seems to be in place. Characters are represented as chibi-style figures in combat itself, reminiscent of Reverse: 1999, though animations for what looks like ultimate attacks follow a more traditional 2D anime style.

Chaos Zero Nightmare seems to be unusually dark for a gacha game, with the trailer showing a couple of brutal kill animations and cutscene snippets. You can check it out for yourself below:

Chaos Zero Nightmare does not have a release date yet and will likely come to PC, iOS, and Android as a free-to-play title.

