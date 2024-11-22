Charlemagne returns in Civ 7 and he’s got a bit of a dadbod
One of Europe’s most influential historical figures is celebrating his comeback to the series as a leader in Civilization 7 – Charlemagne returns for the first time since his appearance in Civ 4.
Known today as the father of Germany, France, and the Benelux states, the powerful King of the Franks and Lombards was crowned Roman Emperor in the year 800 by the Pope, which laid the foundations for the Holy Roman Empire.
His physical depiction in Civ 7 appears to have been inspired by his later years rather than his time as a ruthless conqueror, because Charlemagne comes with a bit of a dadbod – the man clearly enjoyed his feasts. Though we may not think of the mighty ruler with a beer belly, this is actually historically accurate, as far as we know. His biographer, Einhard, noted as much in his descriptions. We also know that Einhard can mostly be trusted, because scientists dug up the emperor’s skeleton for investigations, confirming that information like his height conforms with the historical sources.
Some of Charlemagne’s kit in Civilization 7 is based on his later life as well – and explains how he acquired the dadbod. His Agenda, The Golden Shepherd, increases his relationship with the ruler who triggers the most Celebrations in the game by making their population happy. He really liked his feasts.
Charlemagne’s Unique Ability is called Father of Europe. It enables Military and Science buildings to receive Happiness adjacency bonuses for Quarters and grants him free cavalry units when he enters a Celebration. During Celebrations, all of his cavalry units will be stronger than usual – so don’t worry, even if he’s largely inspired by the jovial uncle phase of his life, Civ 7’s Charlemagne retains some of the steel that made him master of Europe.
His Unique Ability, in fact, potentially makes him quite the monstrous neighbor – pair him up with Maurya Indie in the Antiquity Age and the Mongols in the Exploration Age, for example, and you’ll create a nearly unstoppable cavalry force for two thirds of the game, giving you enough time to set up a victory condition in the Modern Age.