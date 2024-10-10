Civilization 7 is bringing back a neat feature from Civ 3
Firaxis has been showing off more and more gameplay from Civilization 7 and the latest stream by the developers revealed a neat little detail in the UI.
In Civ 7, you can find all the leaders you’ve met on your run in the top right corner of the map – a click on their portraits allows you to quickly initiate diplomacy with them. However, looking at their faces will also reveal how they currently feel about you.
A leader with a positive impression of you will greet you with a smile, while neighbors considering you a pain in the butt will give you an angry expression. This is a nice little detail making it easy to see where you stand with each of your acquaintances.
This is also not the first time a Civilization game includes such visual indicators – back in the old days, Civilization 3 actually had a similar feature, so this is a cool callback to the classic as well as a great quality-of-life improvement.
Another feature making its return from a previous series entry are the leader personas from Civ 6 – though instead of allowing you to play as a different civilization with the same leader, they’ll provide you with an alternative set of traits and abilities this time around.
You can check our list of all Civilization 7 leaders and civs to find all the faces you may potentially see staring at you with hateful eyes.
Civilization 7 is set to come to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in February 2024 and you can already check out its PC system requirements to plan ahead.